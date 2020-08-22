Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Korean pop group BTS has set a new record for most views of a music video on YouTube in its first 24 hours of release.
Dance track "Dynamite," BTS' first English-language song, earned 98.3 million views in the 24 hours since it was posted Friday at midnight EDT.
Advertisement
It had 122 million views as of Saturday morning.
"How You Like That" -- by K-pop group Blackpink -- was the previous record holder, earning 86.3 million views in the first 24 hours when it was released in June.