(L-R) Taehyung, Jungkook, and Yoongi perform with BTS on "Good Morning America" in New York City in 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

(L-R) RM, V, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, and J-Hope of music group BTS arrive for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

BTS has set a new YouTube record for most views for a music video in the 24 hours since it was released. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 22 (UPI) -- Korean pop group BTS has set a new record for most views of a music video on YouTube in its first 24 hours of release.

Dance track "Dynamite," BTS' first English-language song, earned 98.3 million views in the 24 hours since it was posted Friday at midnight EDT.

It had 122 million views as of Saturday morning.

"How You Like That" -- by K-pop group Blackpink -- was the previous record holder, earning 86.3 million views in the first 24 hours when it was released in June.