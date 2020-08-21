Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Nikki Sixx recruited Corey Taylor, Slash and other music stars for his band Sixx: A.M.'s new charity single.

Sixx: A.M., which consists of Sixx, DJ Ashba and James Michael, released a video Friday for a new version of their song "Maybe It's Time."

Advertisement

The new "Maybe It's Time" features Slipknot's Corey Taylor, Def Leppard's Joe Elliott, Brantley Gilbert, Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody, Guns N' Roses' Slash, AWOLNATION and Tommy Vext.

The single was released in support of National Recovery Month, which begins Aug. 31, and aims to raise awareness and funds for opioid abuse recovery. Proceeds will go to the Global Recovery Initiative Foundation.

"I am proud to bring together these artists to help raise funds for the Global Recovery Initiative Foundation," Sixx said in a statement. "The opioid epidemic did not go away when the pandemic came along. Just the opposite... those in early recovery became even more at risk than before so it's more important now than ever to raise awareness and support them. I really believe that united we can make a difference and save lives."

The original version of "Maybe It's Time" appears on Sixx: A.M.'s 2016 album, Prayers for the Blessed, Vol. 2. The new version will appear on the Sno Babies soundtrack. Sno Babies is an independent film centering on addiction.

"'Maybe It's Time' brings together artists to help fight substance use disorders and help people in recovery," Sixx said on Instagram.

Sixx: A.M. last released the single "Talk to Me" in January. The song also addresses the opioid crisis and assures people they are not alone.