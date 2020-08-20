Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Tom Petty's long-awaited Wildflowers reissue is coming in October.

Petty's estate said Thursday that Wildflowers & All the Rest, a reissue of Petty's 1994 album Wildflowers, will be released Oct. 16.

Wildflowers & All the Rest will be available in multiple editions, ranging from a two-CD set featuring 30 tracks to a nine-LP vinyl edition featuring 70 tracks, a 60-page booklet, an exclusive lithograph and more.

The reissue features the original 1994 album, along with unreleased songs, alternate versions, live tracks and home demos.

"Tom's vision of the project is becoming a reality due to the commitment of his loving family, bandmates and collaborators who helped unearth many previously unheard gems," Petty's estate said on Instagram.

Warner Music and Petty's estate released the previously-unheard recording "Wildflowers (Home Recording)" on Thursday. The home demos "You Don't Know How It Feels" and "There Goes Angela (Dream Away)" were released earlier this year.

In addition, a new video for the "Wildflowers" demo featuring unseen footage of Petty at home was released Thursday. The footage was filmed by Martyn Atkins during the recording of Wildflowers.

Petty, a solo artist and the lead singer of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, died of an accidental drug overdose at age 66 in October 2017.