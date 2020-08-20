Aug. 20 (UPI) -- British rock band Rolling Stones will open a flagship store in London in September.

The group shared plans Thursday for the store, called RS No. 9, on London's Carnaby Street. The store opens Sept. 9.

The Rolling Stones gave a glimpse of the store's exterior in a video on Instagram. The store will feature exclusive collaborations, fashion and merchandise and music, and provide an immersive experience for fans.

"On September 9th 2020 the Rolling Stones will be opening a world-first flagship store on London's Carnaby Street!" the band wrote. "More than just a store, RS No.9 will be a fully immersive experience for fans of all ages."

The Rolling Stones will curate the store with Bravado, Universal Music Group's merchandise and brand management business.

"Soho has always encapsulated rock 'n' roll so Carnaby Street was the perfect spot for our own store," the group said in a statement. "We are confident this exciting project that our friends at Bravado have created will be an unrivaled experience for everyone to come to London and enjoy."

Bravado CEO Mat Vlasic said RS No. 9 is "the result of years of planning and decades of building one of the world's most recognized brands."

"It creates a destination where fans can connect and immerse themselves in the music, style and spirit of one of the world's most iconic and beloved bands," Vlasic said.

The store opening coincides with the release of the Rolling Stones' Goats Head Soup reissue, out Sept. 4. The reissue features three unheard tracks, "Criss Cross" and "Scarlet," released in July, and "All the Rage."