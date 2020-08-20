View this post on Instagram

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- Gucci Mane is sharing a sonogram of his unborn child.

The 40-year-old rapper posted the picture Thursday on Instagram after announcing his wife Keyshia Ka'oir's pregnancy.

"My baby otw," Gucci Mane captioned the post.

Ka'oir responded in the comments.

"Awwwww my baby," she wrote. "We love u."

Ka'oir showed her baby bump in a photo on her own account. The picture shows Ka'oir wearing black lingerie and posing in her bathroom.

"Never mind us, we just taking pics!" she captioned the post.

Gucci Mane announced on Instagram last week that he and Ka'oir are expecting their first child together.

"My wife's pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir," he wrote.

Rappers 2 Chainz, Ralo, Trouble and Project Pat were among those to congratulate the couple in the comments.

"Congrats cuh," 2 Chainz wrote.

"Congratulations Mom & Dad I love y'all," Ralo said.

Gucci Mane has a son, Keitheon, 12, with Sheena Evans, while Ka'oir has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship. The couple married in October 2017.

Ka'oir said on Twitter in August 2019 that she was hoping to have "the cutest lil baby boy" with Gucci Mane.

Gucci Mane last released the album So Icy Summer in July.