Pedro Capo appears backstage with his awards at the 20th annual Latin Grammys in Las Vegas on November 14. This year's Latin Grammys will be a virtual ceremony, airing on Univision on Nov. 19. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- The 21st annual Latin Grammy Awards ceremony and concert is set to air on Univision on Nov. 19.

"Music has always been a force that brings our community together and this year more than ever we are proud to celebrate the music that has inspired, uplifted and moved us," Jessica Rodriguez, the cable network's chief marketing officer, said in a statement Tuesday.

Advertisement

A live telecast with nominees, presenters and performers all in the same place could still happen if the coronavirus pandemic subsides, but, for now, a virtual show is being planned.

The Latin Grammys will be anchored in Miami and will feature musical performances from cities around the world.

"This year's show is a result of great music, carefully curated by almost 4,000 members, skilled staff, and everyone's commitment to the Latin Grammy Awards' process," said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., president/CEO of The Latin Recording Academy.

Nominations are expected to be announced on Sept. 29.

The Latin Grammys have been held at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for the past three years.

Ricky Martin, Roselyn Sanchez and Paz Vega co-hosted last year's event when Rosalia and Alejandro Sanz were the big winners.

No host has been announced yet for the 2020 edition.