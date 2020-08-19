Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Arcade Fire's Will Butler is back with a new music video.

The 37-year-old singer and musician released a video Wednesday for the song "Close My Eyes."

In the "Close My Eyes" video, Butler rows a boat and performs with Sara Dobbs, Miles Francis, Jenny Shore and Julie Shore.

"I'm tired of waiting for a better day / But I'm scared, I'm lazy and nothing's gonna change," Butler sings.

In a statement, Butler said "Close My Eyes" describes his "drive for change coupled with despair."

"I tried to make the lyrics a straightforward and honest description of an emotion I often feel -- a drive for change couple with despair," the musician said. "Kind of a sad song. Trying to tap into some Smokey Robinson/Motown feeling -- 'I've got to dance to keep from crying.'"

"Close My Eyes" appears on Butler's forthcoming third solo album, Generations. Butler will release the album Sept. 25.

Generations is Butler's first solo album since Friday Night, released in 2016. Arcade Fire released its fifth studio album, Everything Now, in 2017.