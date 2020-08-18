From left to right, BTS members RM, V, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and J-Hope arrive for the Grammy Awards in January in Los Angeles. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- J-hope, a member of popular K-pop band BTS, donated $84,416 for children suffering economic hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic, a charity group said Tuesday.

According to ChildFund Korea, J-hope expressed hope that his donation will be delivered to children in crisis, especially to those who are experiencing economic difficulties amid the pandemic.

J-hope has contributed about $380,000 through the charity since 2018 as a member of Green Noble Club, a group of high-value donors of ChildFund Korea.

He donated about $127,000 in 2018 to the charity to support children with illnesses and foster talent.

In 2019, he donated about $84,000 to low-income students at his old high school in Gwangju, south of Seoul, and another$84,000 to children with illnesses.

"We express our deep gratitude to J-hope, a member of worldwide act BTS, for his consistent donations, as well as his remembrance of children who are economically challenged," said Lee Je-hoon, chairman of the charity, adding his group will work hard to support children in need.