Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Norah Jones performs from home in a new episode of NPR's Tiny Desk series.

The 41-year-old singer-songwriter performed "How I Weep," "Heartbroken, Day After," "I'm Alive" and "To Live" during the streamed show, released Monday.

The four songs appear on Jones' seventh studio album, Pick Me Up Off the Floor, released in June. Jones co-wrote "I'm Alive" with Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy, who co-produced the album.

"This next song is called 'I'm Alive.' I wrote it with Jeff Tweedy out in Chicago last year," Jones said. "Thanks, Jeff, for making this song with me."

Jones remarked on her songs "I'm Alive," "This Life" and "To Live" before ending her concert with "To Live."

"I guess there's a bit of a theme going on the album," she said.

Jones said in an interview with USA Today in June that Pick Me Up Off the Floor consists of songs that didn't appear on her previous albums.

"I was recording all these singles these past few years and I ended up with a lot of extra songs," she said. "I was trying to not make an album and made one."

Pick Me Up Off the Floor was originally scheduled for release in May but was postponed due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"Music doesn't hurt anyone," Jones said. "I thought let's just release it because ... the Internet. Everybody is home. It's weird. What are you going to do ... stop because it's weird?"

Pick Me Up Off the Floor is Jones' first album since Day Breaks, released in 2016.