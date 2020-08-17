Aug. 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Even of Day is sharing new details about its forthcoming EP.

Even of Day, a subunit of the rock group Day6, released a tracklist for the EP, titled The Book of Us: Gluon- Nothing Can Tear Us Apart, on Monday.

The Book of Us: Gluon features seven songs, including "Landed" and "Thanks to." Even of Day presented the list in an image of an open book.

Even of Day will release The Book of Us: Gluon on Aug. 31. The subunit shared a schedule of events for the EP last week.

Even of Day shared a "voice instruction" trailer for the EP on Sunday.

Even of Day consists of Day6's Young K, Wonpil and Dowoon. Day6 also includes Jae and Sungjin, and is known for the singles "Congratulations," "I'm Serious" and "I Loved You."