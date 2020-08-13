Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Ciara celebrates "Black excellence" in her new music video.
The 34-year-old singer released a video Thursday for her song "Rooted," featuring Ester Dean, that was filmed just days before she gave birth to Win Harrison, her son with her husband, NFL star Russell Wilson.
"ATL bred I'm #Rooted. Shot this video 2 days before delivery, Covid style!" Ciara wrote on Instagram.
In the "Rooted" video, Ciara bares her baby bump while dancing. Sienna Princess, her 3-year-old daughter with Wilson, and Future Zahir, her 6-year-old son with Future, make cameos in the video.
"All my songs come with melanin / Got the heart, got the soul like Harriett / A queen since she born, that was evident / That's evidence, of Black excellence," Ciara sings.
The video features several other Black dancers and families, as well as a young person wearing a shirt with Breonna Taylor's image and the phrase "Say Her Name."
Ciara ended the video by urging activists and other Black people to "stay rooted."
"To all my young Rosa's and young Luther's, keep marching. Don't stop fighting for what you believe in," the singer wrote.
"To all my Black queens and kings, continue to plant and spread seeds of love, hope and pride in your tribe. Everything you need to survive and thrive is rooted in you," she said.
"Rooted" is Ciara's first single of 2020. She released her seventh studio album, Beauty Marks, in May 2019.
Ciara gave birth to Win in July.
