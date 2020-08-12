Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Synthpop band Future Islands is back with new music.

The group released a single and music video for the song "Thrill" on Wednesday.

The "Thrill" video features frontman Samuel T. Herring singing to the camera against a stark white background.

"Thrill" appears on Future Islands' forthcoming sixth studio album, As Long As You Are. The band shared a cover and release date, Oct. 9, for the album Wednesday on Instagram.

"Thrill" is Future Islands' second single of 2020. The group released the song "For Sure" in July.

As Long As You Are is Future Islands' first album since The Far Field, released in April 2017. The band will perform a ticketed live stream show the day of the album's release.