Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Sheryl Crow is back with a new music video.

The 58-year-old singer and musician released a video Monday for the 2020 version of her 2012 song "Woman in the White House."

Advertisement

The video features footage of woman throughout history, including suffragettes, civil rights activists, Black Lives Matter protestors and climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

"Don't you think it's time we put a woman in the White House / With a whole new attitude / We could use a little female common sense / Down on Pennsylvania Avenue," Crow sings.

Crow released the rerecorded version of "Woman in the White House" in July.

"When I first recorded this song 8 years ago, I was hopeful that we, as a nation, would seize the moment and put a Woman in the White House. That did not happen - but our movement of strength grows as we take to the streets and make our voices heard," she tweeted at the time.

Crow is releasing the song as a limited-run 7-inch vinyl, available now. A portion of the proceeds will go to She Should Run, a nonprofit for women who are curious about public office.

Crow released the video for the new "Woman in the White House" ahead of former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden announcing his running mate.