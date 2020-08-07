Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Luke Bryan is back with new music.

The 44-year-old country music singer released his seventh studio album, Born Here Live Here Die Here, on Friday.

Advertisement

"I am so proud of this music and I can't wait for the fans to hear it," Bryan wrote Thursday on Instagram.

"Lots of hard work into this one and I am so proud to finally say that my new album #BornHereLiveHereDieHere is available everywhere. Hope you love it as much as I do," he added.

Bryan also shared a music video for the title track, which shows Bryan recording in the studio, performing in concert and spending time with his family.

"Born here, live here, die here / From the roots, to the boots, to the lay me down suit / Yeah, I'm gonna be proud to be right here," Bryan sings.

Born Here Live Here Die Here features the singles "Knockin' Boots," "What She Wants Tonight" and "One Margarita." It also includes the song "Build Me a Daddy," which tells the story of a boy missing his soldier dad.

"Every time I play it for somebody, it affects them in an emotional way," Bryan said of the song in an interview with E! News. "I've always tried to really make albums that check a lot of boxes for people, and I feel like I really touched on some great stuff on this album."

Born Here Live Here Die Here is Bryan's first album since What Makes You Country, released in 2017.