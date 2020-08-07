Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Kane Brown and Nelly team up in Brown's new music video.

The 26-year-old country music singer released a video Thursday for his "Cool Again" remix featuring Nelly, 45.

Advertisement

The video opens with Brown waking up in a raft on a beach. He moves to a small nearby house, where he drinks vodka and reminisces about an ex.

"'Cause I just wanna be cool again, cool again, cool again / Like we were last summer / Want you again, you again, you again / To be stealin' my covers," Brown sings.

Nelly arrives by jet ski and joins Brown on the beach.

Nelly praised Brown on Instagram Live in July, calling the "Cool Again" remix "one of the dopest tracks" he's done thus far.

Brown released the original version of "Cool Again" in April. The song was his first single of 2020, followed by "Worldwide Beautiful" and "Be Like That" with Swae Lee and Khalid.

Brown released his second studio album, Experiment, in 2018. He will perform during the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Festival in September.