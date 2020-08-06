Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The Who announced on Thursday a new concert series on YouTube that will feature live and rare performances.

The series, titled Join Together @ Home, will premiere on The Who's official YouTube channel Saturday at 1 p.m. EDT.

New episodes will arrive every Saturday for six weeks. Join Together @ Home will help benefit Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.

"Special chance to see some very rare clips of a gig that even I hadn't seen. I think I was there," Who member Roger Daltrey said on Twitter while announcing the series.

The Who released their latest album titled WHO in December. The release included the single "Ball and Chain."