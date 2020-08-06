Aug. 6 (UPI) -- "Milkshake" singer Kelis is going to be a mom of three.

The 40-year-old singer and chef said Wednesday on Instagram that she's expecting her third child, her second with her husband, Mike Mora.

Kelis shared the news alongside a photo of herself holding up her positive pregnancy test.

"Chef Kelis - table for 5 please. We're adding one more! Happy to announce that I'm expecting and I'm partnering with @firstresponsepregnancy," she captioned the post.

Kelis went on to discuss the significance of being a Black mother in the light of current events.

"As a Black mother, there are so many things to consider during this time in your life -- especially during the crazy times that we live in -- from what we eat, to how we live and love," the star said.

"So for me, self-care has become paramount, particularly in the beginning stages," she added.

Kelis encouraged other Black mothers to find a care team that makes them feel their "most comfortable.

"It's your right. It's our right. And we must demand not only what's best for us, but for our community," she said.

Kelis has a 4-year-old son Shepherd, with Mora, and an 11-year-old son, Knight, with her ex-husband, rapper Nas. She and Mora married in 2014.

Kelis, a trained chef, told Architectural Digest in 2018 that she was listing her Glendale, Calif., home and buying a farm. She said her plan was to "grow everything and sustain everything that way."

"Now that I've got these two boys, I want to control a little bit more how we eat," Kelis said.

Kelis is known for the singles "Milkshake," "Trick Me," "Bossy" featuring Too Short and "Acapella." She released her sixth studio album, Food, in 2014.