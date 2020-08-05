The Weeknd attends the Academy Awards in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Juice Wrld performs at Day N Vegas Music Festival in November. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

The Weeknd teased a posthumous collaboration with Juice Wrld, who died at age 21 in December. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- The Weeknd will release a song with late rapper Juice Wrld on Thursday.

The Weeknd, 30, teased the posthumous collaboration with Juice Wrld in an Instagram post Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Weeknd shared a photo of Juice Wrld smoking and used their nicknames in the caption. XO refers to The Weeknd's record label, while 999 is a symbolic number Juice Wrld used during his career.

"XO + 999 Thursday Night," The Weekend wrote.

The Weeknd also re-posted an old tweet from Juice Wrld on Instagram Stories.

"Me and The Weeknd would make a diamond record..." Juice Wrld wrote in September.

Me and The Weeknd would make a diamond record...— . (@JuiceWorlddd) September 11, 2019

Juice Wrld died of an accidental drug overdose at age 21 in December. His family released the posthumous album Legends Never Die in July, which features collaborations with Halsey, Marshmello and other artists.

"man, juice n I rode one of the best moments of my career together. we had so many more songs to make w eachother. means the world to me I could be on this record. as friend and FAN," Halsey tweeted ahead of the album's release.

The Weeknd released his fourth studio album, After Hours, in March. In June, he gave $500,000 to organizations supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, and later urged the music industry to take action and give big.