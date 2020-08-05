Aug. 5 (UPI) -- British rock band New Order will release a reissue of its album Power, Corruption & Lies in October.

The group shared plans Wednesday for a "definitive edition" remastered box set of the 1983 album.

"The definitive collection of the 1983 studio album Power, Corruption & Lies will be released on October 2nd 2020," New Order said on Instagram.

The reissue features the album remastered for the first time from the original analogue tape masters. In addition to the LP and CD, the box set includes an extras CD, two DVDs and a book. The set is available to preorder for $139.98.

The extras CD features previously unreleased writing sessions and a Peel session for the BBC, while the DVDs include footage from New Order's live concerts and TV appearances in the 1980s. The book includes rare photos and liner notes.

Power, Corruption & Lies was recorded in 1982 at Britannia Row Studios in London. The album, released in May 1983, includes the songs "Age of Consent," "Your Silent Face" and "Blue Monday."

New Order and the Pet Shop Boys were to begin a tour of North America Sept. 5 in Toronto. The pair rescheduled the tour to 2021 in May due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.