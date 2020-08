K-pop band BTS performs on "Good Morning America" in New York City in 2019. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean pop group BTS has announced it will release a new song called "Dynamite" on Aug. 21.

The band previously teased that an English-language song would be released this month, but didn't reveal the name on social media until Sunday.

BTS will also star in the new reality show, In the Soop, on the Weverse app, starting Aug. 20.