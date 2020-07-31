July 31 (UPI) -- Eric Church is back with new music.

The 43-year-old country music singer released the song "Bad Mother Trucker" on Friday.

In "Bad Mother Trucker," Church celebrates tough women while singing about a female truck driver who could outrace the "boys."

"She is hell on wheels where the road meets the rubber / A real gear jammer, a white line wonder / Yeah, you only get one and I wouldn't want another / 'Cause mama was a bad mother trucker," he sings.

"Bad Mother Trucker" is expected to appear on Church's forthcoming seventh studio album. Church confirmed new music at the Country Radio Seminar in February, saying he recorded 28 songs in 28 days.

"We removed all of the barriers about what people think of the song," Church said. "Just let it be the most creative thing for that one day, chase that as hard as you can [and] move on. Go on to the next one."

Church said on The Bobby Bones Show this month that his new album is "the most special project" of his career.

Church released a first single from the album, "Stick That in Your Country Song," in June. His most recent album, Desperate Man, was released in October 2018.