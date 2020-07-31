July 31 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish is back with new music.

The 18-year-old singer-songwriter released a single and an animated music video for the song "My Future" on Thursday.

Advertisement

The "My Future" video shows an animated version of Eilish sitting and reflecting in the rain. The storm stops and Eilish emerges into a sunlit forest, where vines lift her to the sky.

The video is directed by Andrew Onorato. Eilish said in an e-mail to fans that she wrote "My Future" at the beginning of the coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown.

"It's a song that's really really personal and special to me. When we wrote this song, it was exactly where my head was at -- hopeful, excited and a craaaaazy amount of self-reflection and self-growth," the star said.

"But recently it has also taken on a lot of new meaning in the context of what's happening in the world now. I hope you can all find meaning in it for yourselves," she added.

In "My Future," Eilish reflects on self-love and self-growth while alone.

"I know supposedly I'm lonely now / Know I'm supposed to be unhappy / Without someone / But aren't I someone?" she sings.

Eilish released her debut studio album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, in March 2019.