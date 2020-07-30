July 30 (UPI) -- Singer and actor Jaden Smith is back with a new music video.

The 22-year-old recording artist released a video Thursday for his song "Cabin Fever."

The "Cabin Fever" video features bright psychedelic looks and a COVID-19 theme. Smith tries to convince a love interest to join him for an outing at a beach as she practices social distancing.

The video also includes references to the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests and the Justice for Breonna Taylor movement.

Smith described "Cabin Fever" as a "quarantine love song" in an interview with MTV's Fresh Out this week. The song is the first single to debut from Smith's forthcoming third studio album, Cool Tape Vol. 3.

Cool Tape Vol. 3 is the third installment in Smith's Cool Tape trilogy, following the mixtapes The Cool Cafe: Cool Tape Vol. 1 (2012) and CTV2 (2014).

Smith released his second studio album, Erys, in July 2019.

Smith is the son of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and the brother of singer and actress Willow Smith. Jada Pinkett Smith confirmed on her Facebook series, Red Table Talk, this month that she dated singer August Alsina during a temporary split from Will Smith.