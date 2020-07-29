July 29 (UPI) -- English singer Melanie C, also known as Sporty Spice of the Spice Girls, teased a new self-titled album and dropped new single Wednesday, "In and Out of Love."

The former Spice Girl said on Instagram that the new album, Melanie C, will drop on October 2.

Advertisement

In another post, she announced the release of the "In and Out of Love" single from the new album.

"It's so brilliant to release a pure pop, upbeat, positive fun tune," she said regarding the single. "I think it's exactly what the world needs right now!"

The song's release follows a couple other singles released from the album earlier this year. She dropped the single, "Who I Am," in March and dropped "Blame it on Me," earlier this month.

The new album is available for pre-order on the singer's website. Bundle packages are also available.