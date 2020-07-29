July 29 (UPI) -- Madeon released a music video for his song "Miracle" on Wednesday. Lena Headey directed the video and cast Maisie Williams with the singer. Headey and Williams both starred on Game of Thrones.

The video shows Williams suspended in midair in a black void. She collides with Madeon as shattered glass sprays around them. The video then reveals that Williams is unconscious at the scene of an automobile accident.

Madeon wrote on Twitter that Headey approached him with the idea for the video. Williams joined the project soon after.

A few months ago, while I was on tour, Lena Headey reached out about making a video for Miracle. Maisie Williams quickly joined (they had both met on the set of Game of Thrones).— Madeon (@madeon) July 29, 2020

"Her vision was so clear," Madeon wrote. "They focused on the drama of the music and made a beautiful video. I'm very honored that my music inspired them!"

Headey played Cersei Lannister and Williams played Arya Stark in the HBO adaptation of George R.R. Martin's books. The Stark and Lannister families were among many competing for the iron throne.

Headey had directed a short film and music video for Freya Ridings before. Williams also starred in Ridings' video.

"Miracle" was on Madeon's second album, Good Faith, released in 2019.