July 27 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Taemin is gearing up to release his new album.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band SHINee, shared a teaser Monday for the single "2 Kids: Never Gonna Dance Again: Prologue."

The video gives a behind-the-scenes look of Taemin on set. An artist uses pen to ink fake tattoos on Taemin, including one of the singer's birth year, 1993.

Taemin will release "2 Kids: Never Gonna Dance Again: Prologue" on Aug. 4. The song appears on his forthcoming third Korean album, Never Gonna Dance Again.

Never Gonna Dance Again is a two-part album that will be released as Never Gonna Dance Again Act 1 and Never Gonna Dance Again Act 2. Taemin has yet to announce release dates for the album.

️'특급 에이스'의 귀환! #태민 정규 3집 'Never Gonna Dance Again' 컴백 플랜 스타트! 8월 4일 프롤로그 싱글 #2KIDS 시작으로 2개 앨범까지 순차 공개 예고! 프롤로그 싱글과 2개 앨범에 걸쳐 영화 같은 스토리와 음악들로 연결된 서사!#TAEMIN #샤이니 #SHINee#NeverGonnaDanceAgain pic.twitter.com/VzqlrOzojH— SHINee (@SHINee) July 27, 2020

Taemin previously released the solo Korean albums Press It and Move in 2016 and 2017, respectively. His most recent Korean EP, Want, was released in February 2019.

Taemin came to fame with SHINee, which also consists of Onew, Key and Minho. The group is on a hiatus as Key and Minho fulfill their mandatory military service.