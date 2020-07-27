Ozzy Osbourne will be the subject of a new A&E "Biography." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- A&E Network announced Monday that Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne will premiere Sept. 7. The network promises a new interview with Osbourne in which he will discuss his recent Parkinson's diagnosis.

Osbourne's Biography episode will cover many phases of the rock star's career. Beginning with his childhood, during which he coped with poverty and eventually spent time in prison, The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne will also touch on his time with the band Black Sabbath, as a solo artist, and reality television star.

A&E confirmed the new interview with Osbourne, as well as never before seen archival materials. The film also includes interviews with Osbourne's wife Sharon and son Jack, and fellow rock stars Rob Zombie, Ice-T, Marilyn Manson, Post Malone and more.

The film, directed by R. Greg Johnston, was selected for SXSW 2020 before the film festival was canceled. Osbourne Media produced The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne with Critical Content for A&E.

Another Biography, I Want My MTV premieres Sept. 8. This documentary on the pioneering cable television network features interviews with Pat Benatar, Billy Idol, Annie Lennox, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, Norman Lear and more.

The Biography label began in 1987 with the first episode profiling Goerge H.W. Bush.