Post Malone performs on New Year's Eve in Times Square in New York City in 2019. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Lil Baby performs on stage during the Day N Vegas Music Festival in 2019. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Juice Wrld's "Legends Never Die" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart this week. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

July 25 (UPI) -- Rapper Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die is the No. 1 album in the United States.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Pop Smoke's Shoot For the Stars Aim for the Moon, followed by the Hamilton cast album at No. 3, Lil Baby's My Turn at No. 4 and Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding at No. 5.

Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are DaBaby's Blame it On Baby at No. 6, Harry Styles' Fine Line at No. 7, Summer Walker's Life on Earth at No. 8, The Weeknd's After Hours at No. 9 and Polo G's The Goat at No. 10.