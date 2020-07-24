July 24 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift has released her eighth studio album titled Folklore, alongside a music video for her latest single, "Cardigan."

She released the music video and album at midnight on Friday.

Swift begins the clip by playing on an old piano inside a cabin. The singer walks into the piano and ends up in a forest where she continues to play.

Swift is also transported to the middle of the ocean before returning to the cabin.

"And when I felt like I was an old cardigan/ Under someone's bed/ You put me on and said I was your favorite," Swift sings on the track.

Swift previously said that the music video shoot was overseen by a medical inspector and that everyone wore masks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Folklore contains 16 tracks and is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Pandora, Soundcloud, Tidal and Deezer.

Swift also released lyrics videos for each song on your YouTube channel.

Swift surprise announced Folklore on Thursday. The album follows Lover which was released in August 2019 and contained the singles "Me!," "You Need to Calm Down," and "The Man."