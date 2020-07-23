July 23 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group GFriend is giving a behind-the-scenes look at its "Apple" music video.

The K-pop stars shared a "special clip" video Thursday that features footage from day two of their "Apple" music video shoot.

In the video, Yuju shares how the group's "radical" makeup looks are meant to express different colors. Yerin and Sowon and Eunha and SinB also discuss their near-kiss scenes.

GFriend released the "Apple" music video and their new EP, Song of the Sirens, earlier this month. The group said they wanted to show a "dramatic" transformation with the new mini album.

"We tried our best to showcase a different side of us," Sowon said at a showcase for the EP. "We always think about changing as we continue our musical careers."

The "Apple" music video had received over 19 million views as of Thursday morning. Song of the Sirens also features the songs "Time of the Snow," "Mirror Room," "Tarot Cards," "Crème Brûlée" and "North Stairs."

GFriend previously released a dance practice video for "Apple" that shows the group rehearsing their choreography for the song.