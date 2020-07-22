The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Keith Richards perform in New Jersey in 2019. File Photo by Dave Allocca/UPI | License Photo

Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page delivers remarks at a press preview for "Play It Loud: Instruments of Rock & Roll" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in 2019 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Rolling Stones released "Scarlet," a 1974 song the public has never heard before, on Wednesday. File Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Legendary rock band The Rolling Stones shared on YouTube Wednesday the lyric video for a previously unreleased 1974 track called "Scarlet."

The song -- which is also available for sale on digital platforms -- features Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page and Blind Faith bassist Rick Grech. It will appear on the group's multi-format release of Goats Head Soup 2020, which is set to go on sale on Sept. 4.

"I remember first jamming this with Jimmy and Keith in Ronnie's basement studio. It was a great session," Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger said in a statement about "Scarlet."

"My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session," Stones guitarist Keith Richards added. "They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay. We weren't actually cutting it as a track, it was basically for a demo, a demonstration, you know, just to get the feel of it, but it came out well, with a line up like that, you know, we better use it."

The Stones recently released the new song "Living in a Ghost Town," which was recorded before the coronavirus pandemic brought the music industry to a standstill.