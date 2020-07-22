July 22 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Hyohyun is back with a new music video.

The 30-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, released a video Wednesday for the song "Dessert" featuring Loopy and (G)I-DLE's Soyeon.

The colorful "Dessert" video shows Hyohyun posing with a Hummer and performing a dance routine. The singer is also seen sitting at a table covered with desserts and jewels.

Girls' Generation's agency, SM Entertainment, delayed the video release by two hours Wednesday in order "to improve the completeness of the video"

Hyoyeon's previous singles as solo artist include "Wannabe" featuring San E, "Sober" featuring Ummet Ozcan and "Punk Right Now" featuring 3LAU.

Hyoyeon came to fame with Girls' Generation and is also a member of the subunit Oh!GG. Her bandmate Tayeon released a music video for the solo single "Happy" in May.