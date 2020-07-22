July 22 (UPI) -- Brothers Osborne will release a new album in October.

The country music duo said Wednesday that they will release Skeletons, their third studio album, on Oct. 9.

Brothers Osborne, which consists of brothers T.J. Osborne and John Osborne, shared cover art and a tracklist for Skeletons on Instagram.

Skeletons features the single "All Night" and the songs "Lighten Up," "All the Good Ones Are," "I'm Not for Everyone," "Skeletons," "Back on the Bottle," "High Note," "Muskrat Greene," "Dead Man's Curve," "Make It a Good One," "Hatin' Somebody" and "Old Man's Boots."

Brothers Osborne released "All Night" in May and a lyric video for the song in June.

Skeletons is Brothers Osborne's first studio album since Port Saint Joe, released in April 2018. The duo released a live album, Live at the Ryman, in October.

Brothers Osborne are nominated for Duo of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards. The country music awards show will take place Sept. 16 in Nashville, Tenn.