July 21 (UPI) -- Kanye West announced on Twitter he will be releasing a new album titled Donda on Friday.

"DONDA coming this Friday," the rapper tweeted on Tuesday alongside a tracklist for the project.

Donda is the name of West's late mother who died at the age of 58 in 2007 from post-surgery complications.

The tracklist includes 12 songs, including "God's Country," which was the original name of his next album, and "Donda," a title track which he recently released in honor of his late mother's birthday. The song features his mother reciting KRS1 lyrics.

Missing from the tracklist is "Wash Us in the Blood" featuring Travis Scott. West released a music video for the song in June which contained footage of protests against police brutality and racial injustice that took place worldwide following the death of George Floyd.

West last released the gospel-themed Jesus is King in October followed by Jesus is Born with the Sunday Service Choir in December.

West has said he will enter the 2020 presidential race and held his first campaign rally recently at the Exquis Event Center in North Charleston, N.C.

West wore a bulletproof vest onstage, was critical of civil rights icon Harriet Tubman, said abortion should be legal, every woman having a baby should receive $1 million and that marijuana should be available nationwide at no cost.