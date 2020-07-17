July 17 (UPI) -- Tina Turner and Kygo have teamed up on a new remix.

The 80-year-old singer and 28-year-old Norwegian DJ and music producer shared a music video Friday for their remix of Turner's 1984 hit song.

Advertisement

The new video is directed by Sarah Bahbah and features actors Laura Harrier and Charles Michael David. Harrier and Davis play a couple where Davis' character is emotionally unavailable.

"I couldn't be more excited to collaborate with Tina Turner, who is an icon that I grew up listening to," Kygo said in a statement. "'What's Love Got to Do With It' is one of my all-time favorite songs so to have a chance to rework it has been a very special moment in my career."

"I love working around timeless vocals and although it's challenging to preserve elements of the original track and adding my own touch, I'm extremely happy with how it turned out!" he added.

Kygo said on Instagram that it was "a dream come true to work on such an iconic track."

"What's Love Got to Do With It" appears on Turner's fifth studio album, Private Dancer, released in May 1984. Turner last released the album Twenty Four Seven in 1999 and told the New York Times in 2019 that she doesn't plan to resume her music career.

Kygo has previously released remixes of Whitney Houston's "Higher Love" and Marvin Gaye's "Sexual Healing." He released his third studio album, Golden Hour, in May.