July 17 (UPI) -- The Stray Cats announced on Friday a new live album, titled Rocked This Town: From LA to London, which will be released on Sept. 11.

The album, which will be available on CD, vinyl and digitally through Surfdog Records, will include 23 songs that were recorded during the band's 40th anniversary tour in 2019.

Advertisement

The tracklist includes hits "Rock This Town," "Rumble in Brighton," "Stray Cat Strut" and "Runaway Boys" along with the first live recordings of their latest album, 40, which was released in May 2019.

Guitarist and vocalist Brian Setzer, bass player Lee Rocker and drummer Slim Jim Phantom produced the live album. The trio are the original founding members of The Stray Cats.

The Stray Cats, known for their rockabilly style, was formed in 1979. The 40 album was the group's first album in 26 years. The release reached No. 5 on the Billboard album sales chart.