July 17 (UPI) -- Paul McCartney has released Beautiful Night, a new four-track EP, ahead of his Flaming Pie reissue.

Beautiful Night features various versions of McCartney's 1997 single of the same name, including the finished version that appeared on Flaming Pie and a 1995 demo for the track.

McCartney also shared a newly remastered music video for "Beautiful Night." The song features contributions from Linda McCartney, Jeff Lynne, producer George Martin and McCartney's former Beatles bandmate Ringo Starr.

"I'd been saying to Ringo for years that it'd be great to do something, because we'd never really done that much work together outside the Beatles. One night Jeff Lynne suggested, 'Why don't you get Ringo in?" and I said, 'OK!' It just sort of happened," McCartney said in a statement.

"I had this song 'Beautiful Night' which I'd written quite a few years ago," he recalled. "I'd always liked it but I felt I didn't quite have the right version of it. So I got this song out for when Ringo was coming in, and right away it was just like the old days."

"Beautiful Night" was the third single to debut from Flaming Pie, originally released in 1997. McCartney announced in June that he will release a reissue of Flaming Pie on July 31.

Here's a little something we've been cooking up... Paul's iconic 1997 album 'Flaming Pie' will be reissued on 31st July. Take a look inside the Collector's Edition, and pre-order your copy here: https://t.co/6YuId0MZNA #FlamingPie pic.twitter.com/pJKpCKmIYy— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) June 12, 2020

The Flaming Pie reissue features McCartney's intimate home recordings, studio jams, rough mixes, outtakes, audio from his former radio show, Oobu Joobu, a documentary about making the record and bonus films.