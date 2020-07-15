July 15 (UPI) -- Australian singer Troye Sivan is back with new music.

The 25-year-old recording artist released the song "Easy" on Wednesday.

In "Easy," Sivan sings about going "astray" but wanting to save a relationship.

"You ran away to find something to say / I went astray to make it okay / And he made it easy, darlin' / I'm still in love, and I say that because / I know how it seems, between you and me / It hasn't been easy, darling," he sings.

"Easy" is the second single to debut from Sivan's forthcoming EP, In a Dream. Sivan previously released the song "Take Yourself Home" in April.

Sivan will release a music video for "Easy" on Thursday. He teased the video Wednesday on Instagram.

"My blood and guts is in this song," he wrote. "Lots of love."

Sivan will release In a Dream on Aug. 21. The EP is Sivan's first release since Bloom, his second studio album, released in August 2018.

In a statement, Sivan said In a Dream explores "an emotional rollercoaster period" in his life.

"A story that's still unfolding, this small collection of songs explores an emotional rollercoaster period in my life when the feelings and thoughts were most shockingly fresh," he said. "Revisiting these songs and moments is tough, but I'm proud of this music and excited to have it out in the world."

Sivan is also an actor who appeared in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, the Spud movies and Boy Erased.