July 15 (UPI) -- SiriusXM announced on Wednesday six new, limited-run music channels that will feature the Beastie Boys, Prince and more.

Bob Marley, Coldplay, Michael Jackson and Queen will also receive dedicated radio stations starting on Wednesday at 12 p.m. EDT.

Each channel will feature hit songs, live recordings, guest appearances and more. The Beastie Boys, Coldplay, Jackson and Queen stations will run until July 21 while the Prince station will run until July 28 followed by the Marley station ending on Aug. 13.

The Beastie Boys channel will celebrate the careers of members Michael 'Mike D' Diamond, Adam 'Adrock' Horovitz and the late Adam 'MCA' Yauch. Z-Trip, Sean Lennon, Rosie Perez, Talib Kewli and Michael Rapaport will appear as a guest DJ.

The Prince station is returning after an initial run that started in May. The channel will include playlists from Maya Rudolph, Naomi Campbell, The Revolution, Morris Day, Jerome Benton and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis of The Time.