July 15 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group GFriend has released a dance practice video for its new single "Apple."

The K-pop stars shared a video Wednesday that gives a behind-the-scenes look at a rehearsal for their music video for the song.

The video shows GFriend members Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji perform the "Apple" choreography while wearing coordinating white athleisure outfits.

GFriend released the official "Apple" music video and its new EP, Song of the Sirens, last week.

GFriend answered questions about "Apple" and Song of the Sirens during a Twitter Q&A with fans Tuesday. In a poll, fans said their favorite part of the "Apple" music video is the "apple tree" dance.

Song of the Sirens also features the songs "Eye of the Storm," "Room of Mirrors," "Tarot Cards," "Crème Brûlée" and "Stairs in the North." The EP is GFriend's first since Labyrinth, released in February.