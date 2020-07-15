July 15 (UPI) -- Cardi B was a big winner at the 2020 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards, taking home Songwriter of the Year for the second year in a row.

Cardi B is now the first female songwriter ever to win the award twice. The rapper was honored based off of songs "Money," "Please Me" and "Ring."

Meek Mill's track "Going Bad" won Top Rap Song while DaBaby's "Suge" won Top R&B/Hip-Hop Song.

"Deliver Me (This Is My Exodus)," written by Desmond Davis, Marshon Lewis and Rob 'Code Lei' Wollridge, won Top Gospel Song. Universal Music Publishing Group won Publisher of the Year.

The Rhythm & Soul Music Awards celebrates the creators and publishers behind the biggest R&B, hip-hop and gospel songs of the year. The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers are hosting a ceremony virtually on social media due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASCAP will be posting exclusive photos, videos, acceptance speeches and more onto the official ASCAP Twitter and Instagram pages from Wednesday to Friday. Anthony Brown and Nicole Bus will also perform.

Jermaine Dupri, a previous ASCAP Founders Award winner, will host an after party on Friday at 4 p.m. EDT on Instagram.

ASCAP held its Pop Music Awards in June with "Sucker" by the Jonas Brothers winning Song of the Year.