July 14 (UPI) -- Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel released on Tuesday a new music video for their collaborative version of Daniel's song "Past Life."
Gomez and Daniel begin by performing the song virtually from their homes before the video transitions to showing vast landscapes.
"Last night was the last night of my past life/ Got me here like you could never figure me out/ Last night was the last time, was the last time/ I never let you figure me out," the duo sing during the chorus.
Daniel's original version of "Past Life" appeared on his debut album titled Nicotine which was released in March.
The new version with Gomez is available on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, Tidal and YouTube Music.
Gomez latest album titled Rare was released in January. The project included the singles "Lose You to Love Me," "Look at Her Now," "Rare" and "Boyfriend."
