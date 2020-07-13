July 13 (UPI) -- Nick Cave is gearing up for the release of his Idiot Prayer concert film.

The 62-year-old singer, the frontman of the rock band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, shared a trailer for the solo show Monday.

Idiot Prayer was filmed at an empty Alexandria Palace in London in June and will premiere during a live stream event July 23.

The preview features Cave reading a poem in a voiceover as he is shown walking and sitting at a piano in Alexandria Palace.

In a statement, Cave said Idiot Prayer evolved from his Conversations With... events over the past year.

"I loved playing deconstructed versions of my songs at these shows, distilling them to their essential forms -- with an emphasis on the delivery of the words," the star said. "I felt I was rediscovering the songs all over again, and started to think about going into a studio and recording these imagined versions at some stage -- whenever I could find the time."

"Then, of course, the world went into lockdown," he said. "The Bad Seeds' global 2020 tour was postponed. Studios shut down. Venues shut down. And the world fell into an eerie, self-reflective silence."

Cave said this "silence" inspired him to record and film the songs. The concert will feature performances of early Bad Seeds songs, Grinderman songs, new songs from the Bad Seeds album Ghosteen and "everything in between."

Idiot Prayer is the third and final film in Cave's film trilogy, following 20,000 Days on Earth (2014) and One More Time with Feeling (2016).