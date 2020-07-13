July 13 (UPI) -- Kanye West has released a new song, titled "Donda," in honor of his late mother Donda West on her birthday.

Kanye West uploaded a video of archival footage onto Twitter Sunday that features the track. The clip includes footage of Kanye West spending time with his mother.

"In loving memory of my incredible mother on her birthday. My mom reciting KRS1 lyrics. This song is called DONDA," Kanye West captioned the video.

Donda West starts the song off by reciting lyrics from KRS-One's "Sound of da Police" before Kanye West jumps in.

"Mama I need you to tuck me in/ I done made some mistakes and they rubbed it in/ I know you and grandma had enough of them," Kanye West raps.

Donda West died at the age of 58 in 2007 from post-surgery complications.

Kanye West has announced a 10th studio album titled God's Country that will include his song "Wash Us in the Blood." Kanye West has not announced if "Donda" will appear on the new album.

Kanye West recently stated that he plans to run for U.S. president and compete against Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.