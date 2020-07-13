July 13 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group GFriend is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the EP Song of the Sirens and a music video for the title track, "Apple," on Monday.

The "Apple" video opens with Yerin picking and taking a bite of a juicy red apple. The video features a Garden of Eden-like setting as the group sings about temptation.

GFriend also performed "Apple" at a showcase for Song of the Sirens Monday in Seoul. The group said they wanted to show a "dramatic" transformation on the new mini album.

"We tried our best to showcase a different side of us," Sowon said. "We always think about changing as we continue our musical careers."

Song of the Sirens also features the songs "Time of the Snow," "Mirror Room," "Tarot Cards," "Crème Brûlée" and "North Stairs." The EP is GFriend's first since Labyrinth, released in February.

GFriend made its debut as a group in 2015. The group consists of Yerin, Sowon, Yuju, SinB and Umji.