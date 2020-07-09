July 9 (UPI) -- Kid Cudi is teasing his single with fellow rapper Eminem.

The 36-year-old recording artist shared artwork for the song, titled "The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady," on Thursday.

The artwork features a stylized image of Kid Cudi and Eminem's faces, along with the title of the song.

Kid Cudi announced the collaboration Wednesday in a video featuring his 10-year-old daughter, Vada.

"Hi, it's Vada. I'm here to say that my daddy's new single, 'The Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady,' is coming out on Friday. Check it out. Bye!" Vada says in the clip.

Kid Cudi released his sixth studio album, Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin', in 2016. He and Kanye West released the collaborative album Kids See Ghosts as the duo Kids See Ghosts in 2018.

Kid Cudi returned in April with the new single "Leader of the Delinquents." He is expected to release a new album, Entergalactic, that coincides with his Netflix animated music series of the same name. The series is produced by Kenya Barris.

Kid Cudi will also star as an actor in the HBO miniseries We Are Who We Are. HBO released a teaser trailer for the show on Monday.