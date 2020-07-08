July 8 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jeong Eun-ji is giving fans a preview of her new EP.

The 26-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Apink, shared a track trailer for the song "Simple is the Best" on Wednesday.

The teaser features a clip of the song and shows Jeong painting the world "simple" in green letters on a canvas.

"Simple is the Best" is the first song on Jeong's forthcoming mini album, Simple. The EP also includes the title track, "Away," and four other songs.

Jeong released an official schedule for Simple last week. She will release a highlight medley for the EP on July 13 and a first music video teaser July 14. On July 15, Jeong will share another video teaser before releasing the full music video and the Simple mini album.

Jeong released her third solo EP, Hyehwa, in 2018. The singer came to fame with Apink, which also consists of Park Cho-rong, Yoon Bo-mi, Son Na-eun, Kim Nam-joo and Oh Ha-young.