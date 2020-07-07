July 7 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group GFriend is giving fans a preview of its new EP.

The K-pop stars shared a highlight medley Tuesday for their forthcoming mini album, Song of the Sirens.

The video features clips of the title track, "Apple," and five other songs: Time of Snow," "Mirror Room," "Tarot Cards," "Crème Brûlée" and "North Stairs."

GFriend's agency, Source Music, had shared a tracklist for the EP on Sunday.

Source Music previously shared concept photos for "Apple" that show the members of GFriend sitting at a table with red apples.

Song of the Sirens is slated for release July 13. GFriend shared a schedule of events for the EP in June.

GFriend consists of Sowon, Yerin, Eunha, Yuju, SinB and Umji. The group most recently released the EP Labyrinth in February.