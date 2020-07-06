July 6 (UPI) -- South Korean singers Irene and Seulgi are delaying the release of their "Monster" music video.

The K-pop stars released Monster, their first EP as the Red Velvet subunit Irene & Seulgi, on Monday but postponed the release of the video until Tuesday.

"Red Velvet - IRENE & SEULGI 'Monster' MV will be released on 7/7 at 12PM (KST)," Red Velvet tweeted. "Please excuse the inconvenience caused by the delay, and thank you for your understanding and support."

Fans called out Red Velvet's agency, SM Entertainment, in the comments, as the announcement came hours after the "Monster" video was to be released alongside the Monster mini album.

"It took them 6 freaking hours to write a delay announcement w/o any explanation or apology. How unprofessional and incompetent is that for a top ent company smh," one person wrote.

"You didn't even bother to apologize for being so unprofessional. Most of us cancelled our plans for this and you made us wait for hours before you announced when it'll be released," another person said.

Red Velvet also consists of Wendy, Joy and Yeri. The group is known for the singles "Russian Roulette," "Red Flavor" and "Bad Boy," and last released the compilation album The ReVe Festival: Finale in December.