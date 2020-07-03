Robert Van Winkle, a.k.a Vanilla Ice, has canceled a scheduled concert in Austin due to a rise in coronavirus cases n the state of Texas. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 3 (UPI) -- "Ice Ice Baby" singer Vanilla Ice has canceled Friday's outdoor concert in Austin because of a spike in coronavirus cases in Texas.

"Due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers in Austin we're gonna move the concert to a better date," he tweeted Thursday.

"We were hoping for better Coronavirus numbers by July but Unfortunately the numbers have increased quite a bit so for the safety and health of everyone we're going to stay home."

The announcement came the same day Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an order making masks mandatory in counties where there are 20 or more confirmed cases of coronavirus. His order also bans gatherings of more than 10 people.

The state hit a new single-day case record Wednesday with 8,123. Overall, it has 175,300 cases and 2,520 deaths.